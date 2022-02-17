Restoring sagebrush at Boise’s Military Reserve Park

Last April, we told you about a project in the Boise Foothills to change some trails into bike paths and others into one-way walking trails. In the Military Park Reserve, one trail was split, with one path for downhill biking and the other for walkers.

An assistant professor at Boise State and the students in her Service-Learning designated class decided to plant seedlings along the two trails as part of an experiment to find the best ways to restore native species.

Megan Cattau, who teaches human-environment systems and Martha Brabec, a foothills restoration specialist for the city of Boise, join Idaho Matters to talk about the project.