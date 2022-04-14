BA.2 is the dominant coronavirus variant in Idaho but one doctor says vaccines are helping

The BA.2 variant of the omicron strain of the COVID-19 virus has become the dominant strain in more than 60 countries, including the U.S.

Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St Luke's Health System and a current member of the Idaho coronavirus task force, told KTVB-TV this week that BA.2 is the dominant strain on the west coast and in Canada, which is already seeing a surge in coronavirus patients.

More than 4,000 Idahoans have officially tested positive for omicron, including BA.2 and the variant is the dominant strain in Idaho.