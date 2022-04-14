© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

Idaho Matters

BA.2 is the dominant coronavirus variant in Idaho but one doctor says vaccines are helping

Published April 13, 2022 at 1:07 PM MDT
A close up of a pink Lantana Flower bud with green leaves in the background.
Jim & Robin Kunze
/
Flickr
The Lantana Flower can look like the COVID-19 virus at some stages of development.

The BA.2 variant of the omicron strain of the COVID-19 virus has become the dominant strain in more than 60 countries, including the U.S.

Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St Luke's Health System and a current member of the Idaho coronavirus task force, told KTVB-TV this week that BA.2 is the dominant strain on the west coast and in Canada, which is already seeing a surge in coronavirus patients.

More than 4,000 Idahoans have officially tested positive for omicron, including BA.2 and the variant is the dominant strain in Idaho.

Idaho Matters Doctors RoundtableCOVID-19COVID-19 VaccineOmicron variant
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
