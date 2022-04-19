© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

Idaho Matters

A new musical dives into the Boys of Boise scandal

Published April 19, 2022 at 4:19 PM MDT
A blue raised platform sits beneath a sign reading howdy pardner drive in in bright lights.
Benjamin Burdick
/
The Howdy Pardner Drive-In stage from the new musical "The Show on the Roof."

Back in 1955, one of the darkest chapters in Boise’s history unfolded - 16 men were arrested and 1,500 people were questioned in what became known as the “Boys of Boise” scandal.

Fast forward to today, where an investigation into Boise's “homesexual situation” has been turned into…a musical. That’s right…a musical!

The Show on the Roof” is playing now at the Boise Contemporary Theater and the creative team behind it - Tom Ford and Alex Syiek join Gemma talk about the inspiration behind the musical.

