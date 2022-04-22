© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

New report finds extremist groups doxx private and public officials in Idaho

Published April 22, 2022 at 10:35 AM MDT
A flier distributed in Boise neighborhoods revealed the names, addresses and phone numbers of a judge and prosecutor working on a recent criminal case involving anti-government activist and gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy.

Idaho extremist groups are doxxing public and private officials when they disagree with legal orders or opposite viewpoints.

That's the conclusion of a new in-depth report from our Boise State Public Radio reporter James Dawson and Audrey Dutton, senior investigative reporter with the Idaho Capital Sun.

They tell Idaho Matters about several recent high profile cases and how they examined the line between free speech and victimizing another person.

