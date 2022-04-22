New report finds extremist groups doxx private and public officials in Idaho
Idaho extremist groups are doxxing public and private officials when they disagree with legal orders or opposite viewpoints.
That's the conclusion of a new in-depth report from our Boise State Public Radio reporter James Dawson and Audrey Dutton, senior investigative reporter with the Idaho Capital Sun.
They tell Idaho Matters about several recent high profile cases and how they examined the line between free speech and victimizing another person.