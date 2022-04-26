Stop me if you've heard this one: 24 comics compete for the title of Best Comedian in Idaho

How do famous comedians become famous? The short answer … they bomb, a lot. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, opportunities to fail have been hard to come by, especially since Boise's most popular comedy club Liquid Laughs closed in 2020.

However, a new competition is helping comics take one step closer to fame, with the hope of finding “The Best Comedian in Idaho.”

Over the course of three days in May, 24 comics will compete for money and titles in the hopes of being the last comic standing.

The three comedians that put the show together join Idaho Matters to talk more about the competition, cold spaghetti, building a wall around Idaho and the joys of parenting - even if you aren’t a parent.