What Idaho's past abortion bill tells us today

On Monday, a draft opinion on abortion by the U.S. Supreme Court was leaked by Politico. The leak pointed to the court overturning Roe v. Wade, which would put an end to constitutional protections for abortion and give control back to individual states.

An article published in the Washington Post on Wednesday looks at Idaho’s history with abortion laws and how history might inform the future.

The authors of that article, historian and columnist Marc Johnson, as well as political scientist at the University of Montana, Robert Saldin join Idaho Matters to talk more about the past and what we might expect to see in the future.