Idaho Matters

What Idaho's past abortion bill tells us today

Published May 5, 2022 at 3:23 PM MDT
Anti-abortion rights protesters singing and chanting anti-abortion slogans outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.
Eman Mohammed
Anti-abortion rights protesters singing and chanting anti-abortion slogans outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.

On Monday, a draft opinion on abortion by the U.S. Supreme Court was leaked by Politico. The leak pointed to the court overturning Roe v. Wade, which would put an end to constitutional protections for abortion and give control back to individual states.

An article published in the Washington Post on Wednesday looks at Idaho’s history with abortion laws and how history might inform the future.

The authors of that article, historian and columnist Marc Johnson, as well as political scientist at the University of Montana, Robert Saldin join Idaho Matters to talk more about the past and what we might expect to see in the future.

Abortion
