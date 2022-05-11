A potential surge of COVID-19 this fall and omicron subvariants - answering your questions on the Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable

100 million people in the U.S. could get COVID-19this fall and winter, according to the Biden administration, which is warning of new omicron Subvariants.

The Washington Post also reports we’re approaching one million deaths from COVID-19 across the country.

Here to talk about these grim statistics along with other coronavirus news and your questions is Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St Luke's Health System and a current member of the Idaho Coronavirus Task Force.