Idaho Matters

A potential surge of COVID-19 this fall and omicron subvariants - answering your questions on the Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable

Published May 11, 2022 at 3:38 PM MDT
President Biden announced that Americans would be able to receive a third booster shot against COVID-19.
100 million people in the U.S. could get COVID-19this fall and winter, according to the Biden administration, which is warning of new omicron Subvariants.

The Washington Post also reports we’re approaching one million deaths from COVID-19 across the country.

Here to talk about these grim statistics along with other coronavirus news and your questions is Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St Luke's Health System and a current member of the Idaho Coronavirus Task Force.

