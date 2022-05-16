© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Idaho's new bilingual resource for Hispanic voters

Published May 16, 2022 at 3:15 PM MDT
Dozens of empty ballot boxes are lined up on the floor of a big building as Ada County prepares for the 2012 Primary Election.
Samantha Wright
/
Boise State Public Radio
Dozens of empty ballot boxes are lined up as Ada County prepares for the 2012 Primary Election.

A new resource for Spanish-speaking voters was recently released. Contamos Idaho is a bilingual website that wants to make the voting process more accessible for Idaho’s Hispanic community.

As Idaho grows, so do its Hispanic residents, who according to the 2020 U.S. Census makes up 13% of Idaho's population.

Contamos Idaho hopes to take its first steps in breaking down barriers for Spanish-speaking Idahoans who will soon be turning in their ballots.

Antonio Hernandez, the civic engagement coordinator of Conservation Voters for Idaho, joins Idaho Matters to talk more about Contamos Idaho.

Tags

Idaho Matters HispanicLatino VotersConservation Voters of IdahoRacial Equality2022 Election
Hannah Gardoski
If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.