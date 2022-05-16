Idaho's new bilingual resource for Hispanic voters

A new resource for Spanish-speaking voters was recently released. Contamos Idaho is a bilingual website that wants to make the voting process more accessible for Idaho’s Hispanic community.

As Idaho grows, so do its Hispanic residents, who according to the 2020 U.S. Census makes up 13% of Idaho's population.

Contamos Idaho hopes to take its first steps in breaking down barriers for Spanish-speaking Idahoans who will soon be turning in their ballots.

Antonio Hernandez, the civic engagement coordinator of Conservation Voters for Idaho, joins Idaho Matters to talk more about Contamos Idaho.

