A look back at the missions leading up to Apollo 11

In 1961 President Kennedy issued the challenge of landing “a man on the moon.” Eight short years later, the Apollo 11 mission set three men on the lunar surface.

However, before Neil Armstrong was able to take “one small step for man and one giant leap for mankind,” more than 400,000 men and women had to figure out how to make it happen.

On Tuesday, a new exhibition at The Discovery Center is recognizing some of the people that took part in that effort.

The Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission exhibition features larger-than-life posters of the space program and space race. Alongside those posters are eight winning student art pieces from an accompanying art competition.

Joining Idaho Matters to talk more about the exhibition is education director of The Discovery Center, Emily Mahon, and two of the winning artists from the competition, Leathan Li and Sienna Meuser.