A look back at the missions leading up to Apollo 11

Published May 17, 2022 at 4:16 PM MDT
Copy of Artwork for Moon Art Contest-Leathan Li.jpg
Leathan Li
A picture of contest winner, Leathan Li's, artwork.

In 1961 President Kennedy issued the challenge of landing “a man on the moon.” Eight short years later, the Apollo 11 mission set three men on the lunar surface.

However, before Neil Armstrong was able to take “one small step for man and one giant leap for mankind,” more than 400,000 men and women had to figure out how to make it happen.

On Tuesday, a new exhibition at The Discovery Center is recognizing some of the people that took part in that effort.

The Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission exhibition features larger-than-life posters of the space program and space race. Alongside those posters are eight winning student art pieces from an accompanying art competition.

Joining Idaho Matters to talk more about the exhibition is education director of The Discovery Center, Emily Mahon, and two of the winning artists from the competition, Leathan Li and Sienna Meuser.

Copy of Annie Art.jpg
Sienna Meuser
A picture of contest winner, Sienna Meuser's , artwork.

Discovery Center of Idaho
Hannah Gardoski
If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
