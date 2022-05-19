© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: May 19, 2022

Published May 19, 2022 at 4:36 PM MDT
We are more than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic and new subvariants of the omicron variant are spreading rapidly around the world, especially in the United States. In fact, St Luke's Health System is reporting a testing positivity rate of 14%.

So what does that mean and will we see another surge? Joining Idaho Matters to talk more about this number and COVID-19 testing is Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St Luke's Health System, and a current member of the Idaho Coronavirus Task Force.

