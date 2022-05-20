Sawtooth National Recreation Area celebrates 50 year anniversary

This year marks 50 years since the creation of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.

It was created in 1972 by an act of Congress, and at the time, Idaho's congressional delegation decided against seeking a national park designation.

Now, more than half a century later, there are still mixed feelings about this area.

Joining Idaho Matters to talk more about this anniversary are Rocky Barker, former Idaho Statesman reporter and a board member of the Andrus Center, as well as current Idaho Statesman reporter Ian Stevenson.

