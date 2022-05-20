© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Sawtooth National Recreation Area celebrates 50 year anniversary

Published May 19, 2022 at 4:28 PM MDT
This year marks 50 years since the creation of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.

It was created in 1972 by an act of Congress, and at the time, Idaho's congressional delegation decided against seeking a national park designation.

Now, more than half a century later, there are still mixed feelings about this area.

Joining Idaho Matters to talk more about this anniversary are Rocky Barker, former Idaho Statesman reporter and a board member of the Andrus Center, as well as current Idaho Statesman reporter Ian Stevenson.

Sawtooth National Recreation Area
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
