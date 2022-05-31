The decline of vultures

Raptors around the world are in trouble as population growth and other factors threaten their existence.

Vultures, in particular, are at increased risk. Their numbers have declined dramatically around the globe.

Evan Buechley is the Vice President of International Conservation at the Peregrine Fund and has been studying vultures in Ethiopia for a decade.

He joins Idaho Matters to talk more about the status of vultures and his upcoming presentation at Snake River Raptor Fest 2022.