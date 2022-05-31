© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Learn more about our Report for America campaign and how you can help bring Julie to Canyon County
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

The decline of vultures

Published May 31, 2022 at 4:29 PM MDT
Ruppell's Vulture-Ethiopia-20191017.jpg
1 of 3  — Ruppell's Vulture-Ethiopia-20191017.jpg
A Critically Endangered Ruppell’s Vulture in Ethiopia.
P1090169.jpg
2 of 3  — P1090169.jpg
Evan Buechley and Sisay Seyfu apply a tracking device to an Endangered Egyptian Vulture in Ethiopia to study it’s movements.
Bearded Vulture - - Ethiopia -20181020_-3.jpg
3 of 3  — Bearded Vulture - - Ethiopia -20181020_-3.jpg
A Near Threatened Bearded Vulture soaring past in Ethiopia.

Raptors around the world are in trouble as population growth and other factors threaten their existence.

Vultures, in particular, are at increased risk. Their numbers have declined dramatically around the globe.

Evan Buechley is the Vice President of International Conservation at the Peregrine Fund and has been studying vultures in Ethiopia for a decade.

He joins Idaho Matters to talk more about the status of vultures and his upcoming presentation at Snake River Raptor Fest 2022.

Tags

Idaho Matters RaptorPeregrine Fund
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright