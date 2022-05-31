The Snake River Valley wine region celebrates it's 15th anniversary

When people think of Idaho, their next thought is often potatoes. But once you hit the Snake River Valley, you'll find more grapes than you will spuds, and this year those grapes are celebrating a 15 year anniversary.

According to the Idaho Wine Commission, Idaho's first American Viticultural Area opened in 2007. Over the years, it has grown from 15 wineries to more than 40, clearing the way for two more AVAs and producing more than 400,000 gallons of wine a year.

Now, thanks to the Snake River Valley Wine Region, Idaho is not only a haven for potato lovers but wine connoisseurs as well.

Joining Idaho Matters to talk more about this anniversary and wine is the Executive Director of the Idaho Wine Commission, Moya Dolsby and Crystal Potter, the Co-Owner of Potter Wines and a Board Chair with the Idaho Wine Commission.