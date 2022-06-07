A Boise State professor looks to history to save animals on the brink of extinction

In the last 500 years, more than 1,000 animals and plants have gone extinct. Many scientists say we’re in earth’s sixth mass extinction.

Many species, such as the passenger pigeon, can no longer be found on our planet and more are on the brink of going extinct every day.

Two researchers wanted to know what lessons could be learned from past extinctions, and from some of the success stories, that could be applied to animals in trouble today.

They have published a set of essays looking at specific animals under threat of extinction in the journal Environmental History titled “Extinction and its Interventions in the Americas.”

Co-author Emily Wakild, professor of history and director of environmental studies at Boise State University, joins Idaho Matters to talk about the forum.

