Step inside an Idaho Death Cafe

There is one thing that everyone has in common, we’re all going to die sometime.

The other thing that most of us have in common is that it’s not a comfortable topic to talk about.

Death Cafes were invented to help people talk about all the aspects of death. It's a gathering of people, usually strangers, who drink a cup of tea, eat a piece of cake and bring up anything about death that they would like to talk about.

Death Cafes have been around since 2011 and have been in Boise for nine years.

The next Boise Death Cafe is set for tomorrow at Dry Creek Cemetery. Organizer Amy Pence-Brown joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about the upcoming event.