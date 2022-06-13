© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

Step inside an Idaho Death Cafe

Published June 13, 2022 at 4:42 PM MDT
1030127730_4def58e084_o.jpg
Umami
/
Flickr

There is one thing that everyone has in common, we’re all going to die sometime.

The other thing that most of us have in common is that it’s not a comfortable topic to talk about.

Death Cafes were invented to help people talk about all the aspects of death. It's a gathering of people, usually strangers, who drink a cup of tea, eat a piece of cake and bring up anything about death that they would like to talk about.

Death Cafes have been around since 2011 and have been in Boise for nine years.

The next Boise Death Cafe is set for tomorrow at Dry Creek Cemetery. Organizer Amy Pence-Brown joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about the upcoming event.

Idaho Matters Death Cafe
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
