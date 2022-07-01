Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: July 1, 2022
The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs Wade and how that will impact your medical information and access to abortion care, safety issues with a construction project on Highway 55, the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee is being accused of violating Idaho’s Sunshine Law, and some news about Ammon Bundy and a lawsuit against him.
It’s Friday, so it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today
- Melissa Davlin, host of Idaho Reports on Idaho Public Television
- Joe Parris with KTVB-TV
- Audrey Dutton, Senior Investigative Reporter with the Idaho Capital Sun
- Christina Lords, editor-in-chief of Idaho Capital Sun