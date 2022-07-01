© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Join us on July 7 for a community conversation on issues and ideas from the Magic Valley Latino/a community.
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: July 1, 2022

Published July 1, 2022 at 2:20 PM MDT
itd.jpg
Idaho Transportation Department
A picture of the November 2021 rockslide on State Highway 55 20 miles south of Cascade.

The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs Wade and how that will impact your medical information and access to abortion care, safety issues with a construction project on Highway 55, the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee is being accused of violating Idaho’s Sunshine Law, and some news about Ammon Bundy and a lawsuit against him.

It’s Friday, so it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today

Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
