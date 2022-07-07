First grade inventor finds a way to keep kids safe

For many parents, it is not uncommon to worry about their child's safety, especially when it comes to protecting them from things like cars and bikes.

Well, one first grader had the exact same worries and invented a watch to prevent kids from getting injured. Daniel Kang won 2nd place at Raytheon Technologies Invention Convention U.S. Nationals 2022 with his watch.

He and his parents, Ingu and Nayoung joined Idaho Matters to talk more about his invention and how he created it.