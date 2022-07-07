© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join us on July 7 for a community conversation on issues and ideas from the Magic Valley Latino/a community.
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

First grade inventor finds a way to keep kids safe

Published July 7, 2022 at 4:37 PM MDT
Daniel Kang.jpg
Jacob for J. Lindsey Photography/Photo by Jacob for J. Lindsey Ph
/
Ingu Kang
Daniel Kang receiving his award at the US Invention Convention Nationals.

For many parents, it is not uncommon to worry about their child's safety, especially when it comes to protecting them from things like cars and bikes.

Well, one first grader had the exact same worries and invented a watch to prevent kids from getting injured. Daniel Kang won 2nd place at Raytheon Technologies Invention Convention U.S. Nationals 2022 with his watch.

He and his parents, Ingu and Nayoung joined Idaho Matters to talk more about his invention and how he created it.

Tags

Idaho Matters InventorKidsScience
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski