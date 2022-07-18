DACA turns ten and many dreamers are still facing an uncertain future

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA. This policy protects undocumented children, who are eligible, from deportation.

Though the program provides certain protections it does not provide a pathway to citizenship, leaving many who are part of the DACA program with an uncertain future.

According to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, there were nearly 2,760 active DACA recipients in Idaho in 2020.

This Thursday in Nampa, PODER of Idaho is hosting a panel discussion that will look at the importance of DACA, as well as its history and current status. Immigration attorney, Monica Salazar, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the upcoming event.

