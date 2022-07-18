© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

DACA turns ten and many dreamers are still facing an uncertain future

Published July 18, 2022 at 3:59 PM MDT
poder logo.png
Poder of Idaho

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA. This policy protects undocumented children, who are eligible, from deportation.

Though the program provides certain protections it does not provide a pathway to citizenship, leaving many who are part of the DACA program with an uncertain future.

According to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, there were nearly 2,760 active DACA recipients in Idaho in 2020.

This Thursday in Nampa, PODER of Idaho is hosting a panel discussion that will look at the importance of DACA, as well as its history and current status. Immigration attorney, Monica Salazar, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the upcoming event.

Tags

Idaho Matters NampaDACAUndocumented Immigrants
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski