A belated book launch celebrates three local authors

As we all know, over the last few years, COVID-19 has put a damper on live events, from concerts to festivals to book launches. While virtual get-togethers are fun, they're just not quite the same.

That's why The Cabin is holding a Belated Book Launch Party, celebrating local authors who published their books during the pandemic. Novelist and screenwriter Samantha Silva, journalist Kim Cross and award-winning poet Emily Pittinos joined the Idaho Matters show to talk more about the event, as well as their books.

