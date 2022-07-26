© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
A belated book launch celebrates three local authors

Published July 26, 2022 at 4:59 PM MDT
As we all know, over the last few years, COVID-19 has put a damper on live events, from concerts to festivals to book launches. While virtual get-togethers are fun, they're just not quite the same.

That's why The Cabin is holding a Belated Book Launch Party, celebrating local authors who published their books during the pandemic. Novelist and screenwriter Samantha Silva, journalist Kim Cross and award-winning poet Emily Pittinos joined the Idaho Matters show to talk more about the event, as well as their books.

Tags

Idaho Matters The CabinSamantha Silva
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
