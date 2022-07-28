© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Aaron von Ehlinger pardoned of previous convictions by State of Idaho

Published July 28, 2022 at 4:07 PM MDT
Aaron von Ehlinger trial day 3
Brian Myrick
/
Idaho Press
Former Idaho State Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger testifies on his own behalf during day three of his rape trial at the Ada County Courthouse, Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Former State Legislator Aaron Von Ehlinger will not be sentenced this week as originally scheduled.

Monday a judge granted his request to delay sentencing until a motion to either re-try or to acquit him of the charges plays out. Prosecutors called the request to push sentencing, 'delaying for delay's sake.'

Von Ehlinger's rape conviction is not the first time the former Idaho House Member broke the law. Between 1996 and 2013, he was charged with 15 offenses on eight occasions and pleaded guilty five times. Von Ehlinger was pardoned by the state of Idaho for those previous convictions, just 56 days before he would be accused and eventually convicted of the rape of a legislative intern.

Morning Edition Host George Prentice joined Idaho Matters to talk about the pardon.

Idaho Matters Aaron von Ehlinger
Samantha Wright
