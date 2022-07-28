© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

BIPOC Playwrights Festival returns for a second year

Published July 28, 2022 at 4:06 PM MDT
BIPOC Participants Collage (2426x1365).png
Boise Contemporary Theater
The BIPOC Playwrights Festival is August 1st-6th in Boise.

The BIPOC Playwrights Festival is returning for its second year with Boise Contemporary Theater.

Over the course of six days, playwrights, directors and actors will workshop and perform two new plays, Being Black Outside and Fear and Wonder, ending with a special performance of Hold These Truths on the final night.

Playwrights Vinecia Coleman and Jason Tseng, along with Producing Artistic Director Ben Burdick joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the upcoming festival.

Boise Contemporary Theater
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
