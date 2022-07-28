BIPOC Playwrights Festival returns for a second year

The BIPOC Playwrights Festival is returning for its second year with Boise Contemporary Theater.

Over the course of six days, playwrights, directors and actors will workshop and perform two new plays, Being Black Outside and Fear and Wonder, ending with a special performance of Hold These Truths on the final night.

Playwrights Vinecia Coleman and Jason Tseng, along with Producing Artistic Director Ben Burdick joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the upcoming festival.

