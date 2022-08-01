Saving sagebrush and its ecosystems

Across the West, sagebrush is a keystone species, a habitat that is essential for wildlife, ranching and other native plants.

It's in danger though. Over the years sagebrush populations have shrunk dramatically, in large part due to climate change. Researchers at Boise State University are working to change this. Becoming the first to sequence the genome of the sagebrush, considering its size and complexity, is no easy feat.

Boise State University Assistant Professor Sven Buerki joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this milestone and what it will mean for local ecosystems.

