Idaho Matters

Three Idaho abortion laws, four court challenges. Idaho Matters breaks it down

Published August 2, 2022 at 2:25 PM MDT
idaho_state_supreme_court_building__1_.jpg
Tamanoeconomico
/
Wikimedia Commons

The U.S. Supreme Court effectively overturned Roe v. Wade back in late June with a decision that allows states, including Idaho, to put their own laws in place regarding abortion.

Once that decision became official Idaho's trigger law, which will ban most abortions in the Gem State, began counting down to August 25 when it will take effect. However, that law and two more abortion laws are being challenged in court by Planned Parenthood. Two of those challenges will be heard tomorrow by the Idaho Supreme Court.

And on Tuesday, the Department of Justice said it is Idaho over the abortion ban, saying the soon-to-be enacted ban violates a federal law requiring hospitals receiving Medicare funds to perform emergency medical care.

Boise State Public Radio Reporter James Dawson has been following these court cases and Joined Idaho Matters to break it all down.

Idaho Matters AbortionPlanned Parenthood
