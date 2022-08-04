Idaho law professor breaks down federal lawsuit against Idaho's abortion law

Earlier this week, Idaho Matters reported that Idaho was being sued by the Justice Department over its abortion law. This is the first major legal action the federal government has taken against a state over abortion laws following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in June that overturned Roe v. Wade.

In the lawsuit, Attorney General Merrick Garland says Idaho's 2020 abortion law would violate a federal law that applies to hospitals that receive Medicare funding.

Shaakirrah Sanders, a professor at the University of Idaho and visiting professor at Penn State Dickenson Law, and Boise State Public Radio Reporter James Dawson joined Idaho Matters to break down the federal lawsuit against Idaho's abortion law.

