Idaho law professor breaks down federal lawsuit against Idaho's abortion law

Published August 4, 2022 at 5:13 PM MDT
Thousands of abortion-rights activists gather in front of the U.S. Supreme Court after it overturned the landmark <em>Roe v Wade</em> case and erased a federal right to an abortion.
Chip Somodevilla
/
Getty Images
Thousands of abortion-rights activists gather in front of the U.S. Supreme Court after it overturned the landmark Roe v Wade case and erased a federal right to an abortion.

Earlier this week, Idaho Matters reported that Idaho was being sued by the Justice Department over its abortion law. This is the first major legal action the federal government has taken against a state over abortion laws following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in June that overturned Roe v. Wade.

In the lawsuit, Attorney General Merrick Garland says Idaho's 2020 abortion law would violate a federal law that applies to hospitals that receive Medicare funding.

Shaakirrah Sanders, a professor at the University of Idaho and visiting professor at Penn State Dickenson Law, and Boise State Public Radio Reporter James Dawson joined Idaho Matters to break down the federal lawsuit against Idaho's abortion law.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
