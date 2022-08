Author Alicia Thompson has a new book out, and it’s a little different: a rom-com for those obsessed with true crime. It's not your typical love story, but it works, really!

PhD student Phoebe Walsh is writing her dissertation on true crime when she meets her new neighborhood serial killer .... or is he just a weird nice guy who might just win over her heart?

The author of Love in the Time of Serial Killers joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about her book.