© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Idaho's Conservation Experiment: 50 Years Later explores the history and future of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: August 17, 2022

Published August 17, 2022 at 3:07 PM MDT
kindergarten_classroom.jpg
Tim Lauer
/
Flickr Creative Commons

As of last week, over one million people in the United States have died from COVID-19 and 500 people each day are dying from the virus.

Despite those numbers, many say the pandemic is over and Thursday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed many of its recommendations around COVID-19.

The Wall Street Journal reports that according to the CDC, schools and workplaces don’t have to screen healthy people and students, the six-foot distancing rule has been dropped and unvaccinated people don’t have to quarantine after exposure to COVID.

This comes as kids are heading back to school in Idaho.

So is the COVID-19 pandemic over? Has the virus or the science changed? Dr. David Pate, Former CEO of St Luke's Health System and a current member of Idaho's Coronavirus Task Force joined Idaho Matters to break this down.

Tags

Idaho Matters COVID-19MonkeypoxBoise School District
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright