Idaho's Conservation Experiment: 50 Years Later explores the history and future of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.
Idaho Matters

Exploring the Central Idaho Sawtooth Mountains

Published August 18, 2022 at 2:34 PM MDT
IMG_7130.JPG
Rachel Cohen

Travel with us to the Salmon River north of Ketchum. Ducks are swimming, beavers are building dams and a pair of sandhill cranes observe a waterfall in the early morning light.

The Sawtooth National Recreation Area is home to more than 700,000 acres of mountain peaks, 700 miles of trails and more than 300 alpine lakes … all in central Idaho. This month marks 50 years since the SNRA was formed by the U.S. Congress.

Rachel Cohen went to the Sawtooths to look at the past, present and future of this natural area. She joined Idaho Matters to talk about her experience in this wild and beautiful landscape. She asked many questions in her multi-part series, including:

