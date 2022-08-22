© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

Federal judge hears case against Idaho's abortion law

Published August 22, 2022 at 4:18 PM MDT
Idaho Federal Building United States Courthouse (3)
Frankie Barnhill
/
Boise State Public Radio

Monday morning, Federal Judge B. Lynn Winmill heard oral arguments in a lawsuit brought by the Biden administration challenging Idaho’s near-total abortion ban.

In the case of the United States of America v. The State of Idaho, the Department of Justice is challenging Idaho’s 2020 abortion trigger law, which is set to take effect on Thursday.

Monday's hearing was about whether Judge Winmill will block the law from going into effect this week, while the case itself moves through the legal system.

Boise State Public Radio reporter James Dawson covered Monday’s hearing and joined Idaho Matters for an update.

Tags

Idaho Matters AbortionU.S. Department Of Justice
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright