Federal judge hears case against Idaho's abortion law

Monday morning, Federal Judge B. Lynn Winmill heard oral arguments in a lawsuit brought by the Biden administration challenging Idaho’s near-total abortion ban.

In the case of the United States of America v. The State of Idaho, the Department of Justice is challenging Idaho’s 2020 abortion trigger law, which is set to take effect on Thursday.

Monday's hearing was about whether Judge Winmill will block the law from going into effect this week, while the case itself moves through the legal system.

Boise State Public Radio reporter James Dawson covered Monday’s hearing and joined Idaho Matters for an update.

