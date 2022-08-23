© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

More Idaho kids are anxious and depressed than ever before

Published August 23, 2022 at 3:40 PM MDT
Since the pandemic the number of people struggling with anxiety and depression has increased dramatically across America, resulting in what the white house is calling a mental health crisis.

It's not just adults struggling with mental health issues though, it's kids too.

Here in Idaho the number of children experiencing depression and anxiety has climbed ten percent since 2016. That number comes from the new Kids Count report released just this month.

Christine Tiddens, the Director of Idaho Voices for Children, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the health needs of children in Idaho.

