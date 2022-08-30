© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

How Ada County fights West Nile Virus

Published August 30, 2022 at 3:26 PM MDT
Flickr

Summer is a season known for outdoor activities; from picnics, camping, swimming and bike rides, to bug bites.

It's not uncommon, especially after a day out in the sun, to find a bite or two. And no surprise, the main culprit often turns out to be the mosquito. Mosquitos can be nasty pests that carry some not-so-fun diseases, like West Nile Virus.

Sam Brockway, Program and Education Specialist with Ada County Weed, Pest and Mosquito Abatement, joined Idaho Matters with some advice on how to keep us safe from bites.

Idaho Matters West Nile VirusMosquitoes
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
