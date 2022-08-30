© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Sit down for some of Grandpa’s Southern BBQ

Published August 30, 2022 at 2:27 PM MDT
AnissaEileen_Westbrooks-2.png
Anissa Winn Photography
Lloyd and Loretta Westbrook.

Tomorrow morning, pitmaster Lloyd Westbrook will fire up the smokers at Grandpa’s Southern BBQ in Idaho Falls. His wife, Loretta, will start mixing up cornbread and by 11:00 am people will start streaming in for baby back ribs, pulled pork, beef brisket, gumbo, red beans, rice and peach cobbler.

Producer and Podcaster Monica Gokey spent some time at Grandpa’s for the latest episode of Gravy a podcast production of the Southern Foodways Alliance, that tells stories about the changing American South.

Idaho Falls
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright