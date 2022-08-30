Sit down for some of Grandpa’s Southern BBQ

Tomorrow morning, pitmaster Lloyd Westbrook will fire up the smokers at Grandpa’s Southern BBQ in Idaho Falls. His wife, Loretta, will start mixing up cornbread and by 11:00 am people will start streaming in for baby back ribs, pulled pork, beef brisket, gumbo, red beans, rice and peach cobbler.

Producer and Podcaster Monica Gokey spent some time at Grandpa’s for the latest episode of Gravy a podcast production of the Southern Foodways Alliance, that tells stories about the changing American South.

