Idaho tree nursery helps fill 'critical need'

Published September 6, 2022 at 2:57 PM MDT
20160908_174926.jpg
Andrew Nelson
Baby trees from the Franklin H. Pitkin Forest Nursery.

Reforestation plays an essential role in mitigating climate change and revitalizing our ecosystems, but it can be hard to plant new trees when you don’t have enough seeds.

According to a recent study from Frontiers, nurseries across the country are short more than two billion seedlings annually. Seeds aren't the only thing in short supply, but the people that help grow them.

The University of Idaho’s Franklin H. Pitkin Forest Nursery is helping to fill this gap by growing baby trees and training nursery leaders.

Director of the Franklin H Pitkin Nursery, Andrew Nelson joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the nursery and its efforts.

