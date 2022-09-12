© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Honing your craft: How joining a writers group helped three women publish their books

Published September 12, 2022 at 2:28 PM MDT
2272482265_fa05f42274_o.jpg
BookMama
/
Flickr

Writing can be a lonely profession - spending hours behind a computer screen with doors shut, in complete silence.

That may be the image that comes to mind when picturing the stereotypical author. But books are not always written in a vacuum, at least not for one group of local authors.

After joining the Aero Caffe Writers Group, each one published their own written works. Authors Kelly Jones, Glida Bothwell and Laura Kelly Robb sat down with Idaho Matters to talk more about the Boise writing group and their novels.

BooksWriting
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
