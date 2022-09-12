Honing your craft: How joining a writers group helped three women publish their books

Writing can be a lonely profession - spending hours behind a computer screen with doors shut, in complete silence.

That may be the image that comes to mind when picturing the stereotypical author. But books are not always written in a vacuum, at least not for one group of local authors.

After joining the Aero Caffe Writers Group, each one published their own written works. Authors Kelly Jones, Glida Bothwell and Laura Kelly Robb sat down with Idaho Matters to talk more about the Boise writing group and their novels.

