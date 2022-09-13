Celebrating Mexico through music at the Idaho Botanical Garden

This weekend, the Idaho Botanical Garden will be full of music. Opera singers Cecilia Lopez and Levi Hernandez, along with pianist Nathan Salzar will be celebrating Mexican Independence Day with musical favorites, bringing the community together to commemorate an important moment of freedom.

Celebrando a México is an outdoor event and performers will be moving around the garden as the event unfolds. If you miss a performance in one spot, you can still catch them later on.

Doors for the event open at 1 p.m. and performances begin at 2 p.m. The three artists joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the event and what people can expect to hear.