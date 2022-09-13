© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

Celebrating Mexico through music at the Idaho Botanical Garden

Published September 13, 2022 at 2:50 PM MDT
cecilia.jpg
1 of 1  — cecilia.jpg
Cecilia Violetta López

This weekend, the Idaho Botanical Garden will be full of music. Opera singers Cecilia Lopez and Levi Hernandez, along with pianist Nathan Salzar will be celebrating Mexican Independence Day with musical favorites, bringing the community together to commemorate an important moment of freedom.

Celebrando a México is an outdoor event and performers will be moving around the garden as the event unfolds. If you miss a performance in one spot, you can still catch them later on.

Doors for the event open at 1 p.m. and performances begin at 2 p.m. The three artists joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the event and what people can expect to hear.

Tags

Idaho Matters Idaho Botanical GardenMexico
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski