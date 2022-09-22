© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Finding new ways to use waste: Idaho professor converts manure into bioplastic

Published September 22, 2022 at 2:10 PM MDT
A herd of cattle with tags in their ears
Joris van Baalen
/
Flickr

As an agricultural state, Idaho has a lot of cows and with a lot of cows comes a lot of manure.

For many farmers this can quickly turn into a pollution headache, especially when it's time for disposal. However, this waste could soon become an important facet of sustainability. Over the last few years, cow manure has been reused to make, not just fertilizer, but electricity, fuel, packaging and now plastic.

Erik Coats, Professor of Environmental Engineering at the University of Idaho, joins Idaho Matters to talk more about this unique commodity.

Sustainability University Of Idaho
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
