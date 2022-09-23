Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: September 23, 2022
Idaho Governor Brad Little will not be participating in upcoming election debates, Bonneville County is enhancing ballot security, virtual meetings for some public agencies could be going away, Meridian is grappling with the affordable housing crisis and animal shelters are seeing an increase in pet surrenders – it’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Rachel Spacek with Idaho Statesman
- Clark Corbin with the Idaho Capital Sun
- Nate Eaton, News Director at EastIdahoNews.com
- Scott McIntosh, Opinion Editor at the Idaho Statesman
- Madelyn Beck, Mountain West News Bureau Reporter with Boise State Public Radio