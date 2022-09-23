© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: September 23, 2022

Published September 23, 2022 at 3:09 PM MDT
brad_little_end_of_year_press_conference_2.jpg
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio

Idaho Governor Brad Little will not be participating in upcoming election debates, Bonneville County is enhancing ballot security, virtual meetings for some public agencies could be going away, Meridian is grappling with the affordable housing crisis and animal shelters are seeing an increase in pet surrenders – it’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Idaho Matters Brad LittleAffordable HousingPandemic
