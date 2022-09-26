Governor Brad Little declines debate invitation

Idaho Governor Brad Little said he would not be taking part in a debate with his challengers in the November election.

Little said the people of Idaho already know his track record.

Both of Idaho's U.S. Representatives, Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher, also said they would not take part in a 30-year tradition of debate on Idaho Public Television.

The host of “Idaho Reports,” Melissa Davlin, is also the host and producer of “Idaho Debates” and she joins Idaho Matters to talk about this story.