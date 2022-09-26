© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Governor Brad Little declines debate invitation

Published September 26, 2022 at 3:55 PM MDT
Brad Little, Politics
Idaho Governor Brad Little said he would not be taking part in a debate with his challengers in the November election.

Little said the people of Idaho already know his track record.

Both of Idaho's U.S. Representatives, Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher, also said they would not take part in a 30-year tradition of debate on Idaho Public Television.

The host of “Idaho Reports,” Melissa Davlin, is also the host and producer of “Idaho Debates” and she joins Idaho Matters to talk about this story.

So is Idaho part of a national trend? And what does it mean for voters when candidates won’t debate? Idaho Matters asked Jaclyn Kettler, associate professor of political science at Boise State University, to answer these questions.

