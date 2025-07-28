A decade of stories: Take a tour of the Wood River Valley

Once home to everything from Ernest Hemingway to the world’s first ski chairlift, the Wood River Valley has a rich and vibrant history.

That is why, for the tenth year, the Wood River Valley Museum of History and Culture has brought back Sun Valley Story Tours, giving visitors and locals a chance to learn about one of the most popular destinations in Idaho.

Kristine Bretall, the Museum’s community engagement manager, and Wendy Jaquet, a local volunteer guide with the tour, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.