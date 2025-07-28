© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters

A decade of stories: Take a tour of the Wood River Valley

By Hannah Gardoski
Published July 28, 2025 at 1:25 PM MDT
Once home to everything from Ernest Hemingway to the world’s first ski chairlift, the Wood River Valley has a rich and vibrant history.

That is why, for the tenth year, the Wood River Valley Museum of History and Culture has brought back Sun Valley Story Tours, giving visitors and locals a chance to learn about one of the most popular destinations in Idaho.

Kristine Bretall, the Museum’s community engagement manager, and Wendy Jaquet, a local volunteer guide with the tour, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Idaho Matters Sun ValleyWood River ValleyIdaho History
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
