Idaho’s Latino community: past, present and future

As Idaho’s Latino community continues to grow, we wanted to take a minute during Hispanic Heritage Month to talk about the past, present and future of the community in the Gem State.

In the past, Hispanic Idahoans have played a huge part in the economic and cultural development of Idaho. Currently, Latinos face a variety of issues, including income inequality and finding access to healthcare.

Natalie Camacho Mendoza, the owner of Camacho Mendoza Law and Ana Maria Schachtell, Project Director of the Idaho Corrido Music Project, joins Idaho Matters to explore some of these themes.

