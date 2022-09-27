© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho’s Latino community: past, present and future

Published September 27, 2022 at 3:27 PM MDT
150 years Latinos in Idaho Corrido Project Facebook Page

As Idaho’s Latino community continues to grow, we wanted to take a minute during Hispanic Heritage Month to talk about the past, present and future of the community in the Gem State.

In the past, Hispanic Idahoans have played a huge part in the economic and cultural development of Idaho. Currently, Latinos face a variety of issues, including income inequality and finding access to healthcare.

Natalie Camacho Mendoza, the owner of Camacho Mendoza Law and Ana Maria Schachtell, Project Director of the Idaho Corrido Music Project, joins Idaho Matters to explore some of these themes.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
