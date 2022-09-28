City of Boise re-writes zoning with more diverse representation

The city of Boise is re-writing its zoning codes, which is no easy task. The city’s codes have not been updated this way for over 50 years and officials wanted to get more diverse input from the people who live in the city during this process.

Our Morning Edition host George Prentice sat down with Lindsay Moser, the Community Manager for Planning and Development Services, Kyle Patterson, Director of Innovation and Performance for the city and Tara Bingham, a Boise State master's student who interned with the city.

