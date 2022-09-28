© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

City of Boise re-writes zoning with more diverse representation

Published September 28, 2022 at 1:44 PM MDT
city_of_boise.jpg
City of Boise
/
via Facebook

The city of Boise is re-writing its zoning codes, which is no easy task. The city’s codes have not been updated this way for over 50 years and officials wanted to get more diverse input from the people who live in the city during this process.

Our Morning Edition host George Prentice sat down with Lindsay Moser, the Community Manager for Planning and Development Services, Kyle Patterson, Director of Innovation and Performance for the city and Tara Bingham, a Boise State master's student who interned with the city.

Tags
Idaho Matters Boise CityZoning Laws
Stay Connected
George Prentice
When people ask me, “What time do you start Morning Edition?” my go-to answer is, “Don’t worry. No matter what time you get up, we’re on the job.”
See stories by George Prentice
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright