Idaho lawmaker discusses abortion policy following University of Idaho memo

On Tuesday, the White House called Idaho's abortion policies ”extreme and backwards."

The words came after the University of Idaho sent an email to its employees that said the use of public funds to promote abortions is not allowed under Idaho law and employees that violate that law could face a felony conviction. Boise State University also told faculty members earlier this month that they could face felony charges if they violate the law.

Sen. Melissa Wintrow (D-Boise), who has taught at Boise State and who helped create an advocacy program to support victims of sexual violence, joins Idaho Matters to talk more.

