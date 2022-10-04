Idaho Elections 2022: Campaign signs

Idaho Matters has launched a new Elections 2022 project here at Boise State Public Radio – we want to answer your questions about voting in the upcoming midterm elections.

This project is part of the work of America Amplified - an initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to support community engagement journalism in public media.

We’ll be answering your questions each Tuesday on Idaho Matters.

To help us answer this week’s question we’ve invited Rachel Bjornestad, Public Information Officer and Ryan Head, the Deputy Director of Development and Technical Services at the Ada County Highway District to tell us where you can, and cannot, put campaign signs.

