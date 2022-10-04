© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Idaho Elections 2022: Campaign signs

Published October 4, 2022 at 3:28 PM MDT
Campaign signs are in abundance last week for early voting at Westchester Regional Library in Miami.
Eva Marie Uzcategui
/
AFP via Getty Images
Idaho Matters has launched a new Elections 2022 project here at Boise State Public Radio – we want to answer your questions about voting in the upcoming midterm elections.

This project is part of the work of America Amplified - an initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to support community engagement journalism in public media.

We’ll be answering your questions each Tuesday on Idaho Matters.

To help us answer this week’s question we’ve invited Rachel Bjornestad, Public Information Officer and Ryan Head, the Deputy Director of Development and Technical Services at the Ada County Highway District to tell us where you can, and cannot, put campaign signs.

We want to answer your questions about voting in the upcoming midterm elections. Do you know where to vote? How to vote? What are the deadlines and what has changed since the last election? Text "Boise State PR" to 855-670-1777 and follow the prompts.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
