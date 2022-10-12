Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: October 12, 2022

In the Treasure Valley, COVID-19 case levels are the lowest we've seen in months. The City of Boise has responded to this data by cutting back COVID-19 requirements.

Last week, Boise's Mayor Lauren McLean said the city is moving to a more endemic stage and no longer requiring new employees get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Dr. David Pate, Former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and a current member of Idaho's Coronavirus Task Force, joins Idaho Matters to talk about this move.

