Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: October 12, 2022

Published October 12, 2022 at 1:55 PM MDT
Several syringes lined up
CREDIT TSCHOPPI
/
FLICKR

In the Treasure Valley, COVID-19 case levels are the lowest we've seen in months. The City of Boise has responded to this data by cutting back COVID-19 requirements.

Last week, Boise's Mayor Lauren McLean said the city is moving to a more endemic stage and no longer requiring new employees get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Dr. David Pate, Former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and a current member of Idaho's Coronavirus Task Force, joins Idaho Matters to talk about this move.

COVID-19Vaccination
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
