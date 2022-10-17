Idaho crops could soon be more resistant to climate change

A new grant awarded to the University of Idaho will soon help farmers grow crops that will be more resistant to climate change.

The program's research will center around some of the state's most popular produce: including potatoes, chickpeas, wheat and sugar.

Jodi Johnson-Maynard, Head of the U of I Department of Soil and Water Systems and Sanford Eigenbrode, a professor of Entomology joins Idaho Matters to talk more about this new approach to agriculture.

