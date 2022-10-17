© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho crops could soon be more resistant to climate change

Published October 17, 2022 at 2:34 PM MDT
ap_potato_field__john_miller.jpg
John Miller
/
AP Images
Potato fields.

A new grant awarded to the University of Idaho will soon help farmers grow crops that will be more resistant to climate change.

The program's research will center around some of the state's most popular produce: including potatoes, chickpeas, wheat and sugar.

Jodi Johnson-Maynard, Head of the U of I Department of Soil and Water Systems and Sanford Eigenbrode, a professor of Entomology joins Idaho Matters to talk more about this new approach to agriculture.

