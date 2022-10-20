© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Idaho Matters

Treasure Valley faces dental staffing shortage

Published October 20, 2022 at 2:15 PM MDT
Throughout the nation, dental practices are experiencing a shortage in staffing. And here in the Treasure Valley we’re seeing the same issue.

Without hygienists, dental assistants and front office personnel it can be hard to meet the high demand for care that many dental offices are experiencing on the back end of the pandemic. But here several school districts in Idaho are working to address this shortage with training programs that allow high school students to gain experience as dental assistants, setting them up for success in the workforce.

Dr. Kim Keller, Idaho State Dental Association President and co-owner of Nampa Smiles, Crisha Bollinger, Director of the Nampa School Districts Dental Assisting Program at Skyview High school and Saige Rigby, a Nampa School District dental assisting student joins Idaho Matters to talk more about this shortage and programs helping to fill it.

Tags
Idaho Matters DentistsCOVID-19Health Care
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
