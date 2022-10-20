Treasure Valley faces dental staffing shortage

Throughout the nation, dental practices are experiencing a shortage in staffing. And here in the Treasure Valley we’re seeing the same issue.

Without hygienists, dental assistants and front office personnel it can be hard to meet the high demand for care that many dental offices are experiencing on the back end of the pandemic. But here several school districts in Idaho are working to address this shortage with training programs that allow high school students to gain experience as dental assistants, setting them up for success in the workforce.

Dr. Kim Keller, Idaho State Dental Association President and co-owner of Nampa Smiles, Crisha Bollinger, Director of the Nampa School Districts Dental Assisting Program at Skyview High school and Saige Rigby, a Nampa School District dental assisting student joins Idaho Matters to talk more about this shortage and programs helping to fill it.