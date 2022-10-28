© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Do you have questions about the upcoming general election? Ask them here.
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: October 28, 2022

Published October 28, 2022 at 2:08 PM MDT
kelseythomson_boise_towne_square_mall.jpg
Kelsey Thomson

It's been just over a year since the Boise Towne Square Mall shooting, we take a look at what we've since found out about the shooter. The race for Idaho's next lieutenant governor is underway, a former sheriff received sentencing after assaulting an LDS youth group and with the end of elections quickly approaching so is the deadline to request your absentee ballot.

It’s Friday - which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Tags
Idaho Matters Boise Mall Shooting2022 ElectionPesticides
Stay Connected
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette