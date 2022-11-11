Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: November 11, 2022

A look at election results and their impact on the legislature, Treefort is coming back to Boise, farmworkers in Idaho are struggling with wages, a new poll reveals that the legislature's stance on abortion is unpopular with Idahoans and former lieutenant governor candidate, Terri Pickens Manweiler will soon begin work on an abortions right initiative.

It’s Friday - which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

