Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: November 11, 2022
A look at election results and their impact on the legislature, Treefort is coming back to Boise, farmworkers in Idaho are struggling with wages, a new poll reveals that the legislature's stance on abortion is unpopular with Idahoans and former lieutenant governor candidate, Terri Pickens Manweiler will soon begin work on an abortions right initiative.
It’s Friday - which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Joe Parris with KTVB TV
- Clark Corbin with the Idaho Capital Sun
- Betsy Russell, the Boise Bureau Chief at the Idaho Press and the voice of the Eye on Boise Blog
- Bryan Clark, opinion writer with the Idaho Statesman
- Rachel Spacek with Idaho Statesman