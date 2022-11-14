© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
What we know about the alleged homicide near University of Idaho

Published November 14, 2022 at 2:29 PM MST
A sign on a brick wall that reads "1889 University of Idaho"
Richard Rodriguez
/
Boise State Public Radio

Four students from the University of Idaho were found dead on Sunday in a Moscow apartment. KTVB is reporting that police are investigating it as a homicide.

Sunday evening University President C. Scott Green released a statement saying the four people were “believed to be victims of homicide.” The students were identified by Moscow Police Monday morning as:

  • Ethan Chapin, 20 years old, of Conway, WA
  • Madison Mogen, 21 years old, of Coeur d’Alene 
  • Xana Kernodle, 20 years old, of Avondale, AZ
  • Kayle GonCalves, 21 years old, of Rathdrum

Classes were canceled on Monday and will resume on Tuesday. The university says it is working to help police and that Moscow Police do not believe there is an active threat to the community.

The Moscow Police Department says they responded to a call on King Road for an unconscious person. When officers arrived, they found the four victims deceased.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and ask anybody who may have information to call the Moscow Police Department at 208-882-COPS. Details are limited at this time and currently, nobody is in custody, according to Moscow Police.

A news release says police do not believe there is ongoing community risk based on information gathered during the preliminary investigation.

University of Idaho students have support options through the Counseling and Testing Center. The university has also opened the fourth floor of the ISUB for immediate counseling support from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.

Without much information being released to the public at this time, rumors are circling, especially among students at U of I. Alex Duggan with KTVB has been following this story and joins Idaho Matters to tell us more.

University Of Idaho Crime
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
