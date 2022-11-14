What we know about the alleged homicide near University of Idaho

Four students from the University of Idaho were found dead on Sunday in a Moscow apartment. KTVB is reporting that police are investigating it as a homicide.

Sunday evening University President C. Scott Green released a statement saying the four people were “believed to be victims of homicide.” The students were identified by Moscow Police Monday morning as:



Ethan Chapin, 20 years old, of Conway, WA

Madison Mogen, 21 years old, of Coeur d’Alene

Xana Kernodle, 20 years old, of Avondale, AZ

Kayle GonCalves, 21 years old, of Rathdrum

Classes were canceled on Monday and will resume on Tuesday. The university says it is working to help police and that Moscow Police do not believe there is an active threat to the community.

The Moscow Police Department says they responded to a call on King Road for an unconscious person. When officers arrived, they found the four victims deceased.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and ask anybody who may have information to call the Moscow Police Department at 208-882-COPS. Details are limited at this time and currently, nobody is in custody, according to Moscow Police.

A news release says police do not believe there is ongoing community risk based on information gathered during the preliminary investigation.

University of Idaho students have support options through the Counseling and Testing Center. The university has also opened the fourth floor of the ISUB for immediate counseling support from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.

Without much information being released to the public at this time, rumors are circling, especially among students at U of I. Alex Duggan with KTVB has been following this story and joins Idaho Matters to tell us more.