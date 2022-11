Story Story Night returns on Nov. 29 with a feast for the senses. The show's 13th season will kick off with an exploration of taste, from finger-licking good food to cocktails.

Head chef of KIN, Kris Komoro along with Craft Bartender Aisling Gammill and Artistic Director of Story Story Night Jodi Eichelberger joins Idaho Matters to talk more about the upcoming show and what we can expect from the rest of the season.