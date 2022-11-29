© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Understanding the importance of bladder health

Published November 29, 2022 at 1:56 PM MST
David_Seibold_flickr.jpg
David Seibold
/
Flickr

It’s one of those topics nobody likes to talk about, but millions of Americans have issues like urinary incontinence or an overactive bladder. November has been dubbed “Bladder Health Month” to try to get more people to talk about these common problems, and find resources to fix them.

Dr. Jennifer Gruenenfelder is a urologist with St. Luke's in Boise, Meridian and the Wood River Valley who also specializes in female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery. She joins Idaho Matters to with us more about bladder health month.

